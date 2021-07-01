Fuller Center and Mr. Handyman of Macon & Warner Robins partner to help the community

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— In an effort to reduce blighted homes, a new partnership has formed. Fuller Center and Mr. Handyman of Macon and Warner Robins have come together to begin working on the home of Mrs. Ballard.

Mrs. Ballard recently lost her husband, and her home was in need of multiple repairs to keep it safe and livable.

Her home received repairs that included fixing a door, new flooring, a new paint job and much more.

Bill Green the owner of Mr. Handyman says he has done projects like this before prior to the pandemic. So partnering with the Fuller center was the right choice to help the community.

“I was always raised that you should help others out, and this is just one way that I can give back to our community,” said Green.

The goal is to help even more homeowners in the county repair their homes.