Fried veggies to black-eyed peas: Food options (almost) endless at Georgia National Fair

41NBC's Tucker Sargent visited the fairgrounds for an inside look at what vendors are serving up this year.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – I’ll admit it.

I’m not a fan of using the saying, “There’s something for everyone,” but I am using it to describe the menu at the Georgia National Fair.

Every option in the galaxy—OK, not that many, but you get the point.

“Funnel cakes, fried dough, fried Oreos, fried Twinkies and fried Reese’s,” a concession worker told me when I asked what her shop had to offer.

You’re probably thinking, “Well of course everything is fried!”

From fried Snickers to fried just plain ole dough, everything for the most part is fried … even vegetables.

At Charlie’s Blooming Onion, you can get your onion fried, your mushroom fried, and of course: cheese.

Oh yeah, back to vegetables. Don’t forget your greens!

“You got fried pickles, fried zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower,” Ethan Washburn told me while enjoying a fried veggie basket with his family. “All the good greens that you should eat are awesome.”

“Good fried greens, right?” I asked.

“Yes,” Washburn said with a laugh. “Yes, for sure. Yeah.”

OK, there are foods that aren’t fried. How about a turkey leg?

The Silverado Grill has ’em, and roasted corn and grilled pork chops, too.

“Everybody loves the pork chop,” worker Elsa Cinnamon said.

If a good steak’s more your thing, you can find that too. Thurlow Orr and his wife love Sirloin Tip Dinners.

“We usually eat here every time we come,” he said.

After dinner, grab a mini donut. The Donut Family, based out of Minnesota, has been serving fair crowds for 50 years.

And you can’t leave without stopping at Granny’s Apple Dumpings and Ice Cream, where black-eyed peas and cornbread are also on the menu.

“We needed something to eat ourselves,” owner Michelle Cornett, who started the business with her husband in the late 80s, told me. “So peas and cornbread just seemed to work and stayed in the crock pot.”

So yes, there are healthi(er) options.

I saw a family munching on ears of roasted corn on my way out.

“Is it better than the canned corn at the house?” I asked a young boy, who nodded his head with a smile.

Just don’t try to eat everything in one trip.

Most food vendors take debit cards if you’re like me and don’t normally carry cash, but they do charge an extra dollar for card purchases.

The Georgia National Fair runs through Sunday, October 17.

