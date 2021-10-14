Friday stays warm ahead of weekend cool down



It has been a beautiful weather week across Middle Georgia with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Tomorrow you can expect more of the same with a bit of a warm up and increase in humidity.

If you are tired of the summer-like weather, don’t worry, it should be on the way out for the weekend.



On Saturday a cold front will push through the area, bringing a small chance of showers during the morning hours.

Most of us will be staying dry through the entire weekend, with clearing and cooling by Saturday evening.

Fall weather will push in for the rest of the weekend and much of next week.

This means cooler high temperatures and lower humidity will be sticking around for much of next week.



The changes will be pretty much immediate behind the cold front with highs limited to the mid and low 70s.

The biggest change will be our low temps, which will plummet into the 40s starting early Sunday morning.

Now would probably be a good weekend to transition from summer to fall wardrobe.