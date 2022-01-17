Fort Valley State University head football coach resigns

Photo Credit to Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The head football coach at Fort Valley State University has resigned.

According to a release from FVSU, Athletics Director Dr. Anthony Holloman announced Saturday that head football coach Maurice Flowers resigned his position in order to pursue another career opportunity. Flowers was appointed the head coach of FVSU Wildcats in January of 2020 and took the team to a 7-5 overall record during his 2 years. He led the team to a 5-5 finish in the 2021 season. finishing 4th in the SIAC East. The 2020 fall season was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the Wildcats finished a non-conference schedule in Spring of 2021 finishing 2-0.

Flowers had this to say in his departure:

“My sincere thanks to President Jones and to Dr. Holloman for their confidence in me to lead the FVSU Football Program,” and “It has been an honor and privilege to lead the young men of the FVSU Wildcats both on and off the field. I want to specifically thank the players, my coaching staff and their families, the university faculty and staff, and the alumni community. Fort Valley State University is a great place to be, and I am confident success will continue.”

Director Holloman says that a search for a replacement will begin immediately.