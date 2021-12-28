Fort Valley Public Safety Director announces resignation

Lawrence Spurgeon says he informed the mayor and city council earlier this month.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon announced his resignation Tuesday.

In a letter on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, Spurgeon said he informed the mayor and city council of his decision on December 13.

“While I have decided to step into retirement from public safety it has been my pleasure to serve as the Public Safety Director of the Police and Fire service for the City of Fort Valley over the last 10 years,” Spurgeon wrote.

“My time here has provided my family and I with many fond memories and relationships that we will carry with us for ever,” he continued. “I would like to thank the many officers, fire fighters and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the command staff personnel who helped shape the culture and success of this organization. I would like to thank Chief Frank Strickland for giving me a chance in 1995 to pursue my dreams.”

Spurgeon also thanked the city’s current and past mayors, city council members, city administrators, faith leaders and the Fort Valley community.

“I wish nothing but the best for the future of the department , The City of Fort Valley , and my alma mater The Fort Valley State University,” he wrote.

