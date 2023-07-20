Forsyth family thankful for donations after house fire

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Forsyth family is thanking the Monroe County community for its generosity after the family lost their pets and belongings to a house fire.

Donations for the family poured in after agencies across Monroe County made posts about the family on Facebook. Three children lived in the home and were in need of clothes and supplies before they started school.

Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Matt Jackson, says the family was able to collect all the supplies they needed in a matter of days.



“We’ve gotten to a point where we’ve had so many donations come in that the family has actually run out of places to put things, so they have been very, very thankful of everyone and the amount of donations that have come in,” he said.

Jackson says the kids will be able to return to their school at the beginning of the school year. The family is still accepting donations through GoFundMe.