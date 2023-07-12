Monroe County collecting donations for family displaced by fire

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County community is coming together to help a Forsyth family who lost everything in a house fire. The City of Forsyth Fire Department and Butts County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Old Brent Road around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The homeowner says she heard popping outside, and she found her Toyota Rav4 on fire. The fire then extending to her carport and then the home.

The homeowner was able to safely leave the house, but she was not able to rescue her pets. Fire officials say three dogs died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Monroe County Emergency Services says four adults and three children lived in the home. The family is currently in need of a three bedroom rental while they rebuild. The three children will also start school soon, and they are in need of the following items:

13 yr old starting middle school:

Adult M in tops

Adult S in bottoms

10-10.5 in shoes

11 yr old:

Adult S in tops and bottoms

9.5 in shoes

5 yr old starting 1st grade:

Kids 6/7 for tops and bottoms

Kids 13 for shoes

Schools supplies and gift cards are being collected too. You can drop off items at the Fire Headquarters/Station One until Friday, July 21st. The address is 693 Juliette Road in Forsyth.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.