Former Northside football coach Chad Alligood takes Jones County AD job

Former Northside High School head football coach Chad Alligood, who announced his resignation from that position on Monday, will be the next director of athletics at Jones County High School.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Northside High School head football coach Chad Alligood, who announced his resignation from that position on Monday, will be the next director of athletics at Jones County High School.

Alligood confirmed his next role in a tweet Tuesday night.

“Blessed with this great opportunity!” he wrote. “God is good!”

No further details are available yet.

Blessed with this great opportunity! God is good! @jcgreyhounds pic.twitter.com/g4WnIz8Hkv — Coach Chad Alligood (@chad_alligood) December 14, 2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.