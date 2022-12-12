Northside football coach Chad Alligood resigns

Alligood, who took over Northside High School's football program in 2020, made the announcement on social media Monday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside High School is looking for a new head football coach.

“I have been blessed in so many ways during my coaching career,” he wrote in a letter posted on his Twitter page. “Not many people can say their dreams become a reality but mine did in 2020 when I was named the Head Football Coach at Northside High School. Today I am resigning as the Head Football Coach at Northside High School. It has been a great 3-year ride and I would not change one thing. I go to sleep at night knowing I gave Northside all I had and really tried to make a difference each day in the lives of our players and coaches. I wish nothing but the best for Northside moving forward.”

Alligood was 21-15 in three seasons as the Eagles’ head coach, including an 0-3 mark against rival Warner Robins.

His 2022 team went 7-5, falling 32-13 to Marist in the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAA playoffs.

