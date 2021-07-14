Former Mercer coach Bobby Lamb named first Anderson football coach

Anderson University in South Carolina announced Tuesday that Lamb, who spent the 2020 season as an assistant at the University of Louisiana, will be the school's first head football coach.

Photo: Anderson University

ANDERSON, South Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Mercer University head football coach Bobby Lamb, who was hired in 2011 to bring the Mercer program back to life after a 70-year hiatus and coached the Bears from 2013-2019 before being fired, now has a new head coaching job.

Lamb returns to South Carolina, where he played quarterback at Furman from 1982-1985 and was Furman’s head coach from 2002-2010.

He’ll now be tasked with building a program at Anderson, which will start NCAA Division II play in the South Atlantic Conference in 2024.

