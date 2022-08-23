Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal dead at 80-years-old

Photo Credit to office of Governor Kemp

(41NBC/WMGT) — The former Georgia First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has died.

Governor Kemp made a post on social media mourning the loss of former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal’s wife, Sandra Dunagan Deal, speaking on the impact she and her work had on the state, education, as well as the mark she left on the Governor’s Mansion.

Deal visited schools in all of Georgia’s 159 counties and 181 school districts, in order to read to students and demonstrate her care and kindness for them.

Kemp had this to say:

“As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as her family will be in our prayers during this time of mourning. As she goes to await them in a greater world, we ask all Georgians to join us in celebrating her life and contributions to a thankful state.”

Marty, the girls, and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal. Please read our full message as we pray for Governor Deal and his family during this time of mourning.https://t.co/6hj4kTFoDn pic.twitter.com/TYUQe7fbDo — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 23, 2022

Deal lived to be 80-years-old.