Former Crisp County School employee arrested for aggravated child molestation

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In Crisp County, a former School System employee has been arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, February 3rd, officers arrested 28 year-old Lorenza Davis Jr., a former Crisp County School System employee from Cordele. He is being charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, and additional charges are pending further investigation.

Davis was arrested without incident and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.