Former Bibb Deputy Superintendent and another woman indicted in murder of wife

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Bibb County School District deputy superintendent of student affairs has been indicted along with another woman for murdering his wife in November of 2019.

According to court documents from the Bibb County Superior Court, Edward Judie and Aliyah Danielle Walker are being indicted for felony murder and the possession and distribution of cocaine. The documents concerning the indictment are dated on Tuesday, December 7th.

Edward Judie was arrested the night of July 1st, following an interview with investigators where they questioned him about the suspicious death of Joyce Fox Judie in late November of 2019, who was found to have a lethal dose of cocaine in her system- it was also found that Edward had purchased cocaine the same night. When deputies initially responded to Joyce’s death, Edward claimed that he thought she was asleep, and that they had been drinking that night.