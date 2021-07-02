Former Bibb County Schools deputy superintendent charged with murder in wife’s death

Sheriff's deputies arrested 65-year-old Edward Judie on a murder charge.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Bibb County School District deputy superintendent of student affairs is facing a murder charge for his wife’s death in 2019.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 65-year-old Edward Judie Thursday night following an interview where investigators say his story continued to change.

On November 29th 2019, deputies responded to a death at a home on Greenview Terrace around 1:30am. That’s where deputies found the the body of Judie’s wife, 60-year-old Joyce Fox Judie, in a downstairs bedroom. Edward told deputies that they were drinking and he thought his wife was asleep.

Investigators continued to work the case as a suspicious death. An autopsy report later revealed Joyce had more than the lethal dose of cocaine in her system the night she died. Investigators say they also determined that Edward Judie had purchased cocaine that same night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators confronted Edward with the evidence during their interview on July 1st. During the interview, investigators say his story continued to change every time he was presented with evidence.

Edward Judie is in the Bibb County Jail charged with Murder. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information in this case can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.