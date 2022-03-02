Former 41NBC personality passes away from pancreatic cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A beloved former member of the 41NBC team has passed away.

According to a social media post from family Wednesday morning, Silas “SiMan” Alexander passed away after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

A fellow former coworker from Alexander’s time at 41 reached out and spoke concerning his time here. Alexander was a news director and a weatherman, who worked in the late 80s and 90s. He’s also well-known for having worn a big gerbil costume for the afternoon cartoon hour gerbil races in the 80s.

The social media post from Alexander’s family has been met with an outpouring of love and support for the late on-air personality and his family.