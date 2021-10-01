Force Generation Center celebrates 10 years of service

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A special Air Force Reserve operation based in Middle Georgia is watching and protecting Airmen all over the world. The group known as the “Force Generation Center”, is celebrating ten years of service.

“They’re always ready, the work tirelessly and make sure that in getting the mission done that we take care of our airmen and to us that is getting the mission done,” said Brig. Gen. Stacey Scarisbrick.

From tracking military flights around the country, to sending Airmen to help with special missions, the Force Generation Center has done it all.

“In 2005 we did not have the Force Generation Center, instead we had this little group of people called the AEF Cell,” explained Maj. Gen. Matthew Burger. “They were in a dusty corner of the A3 and were wonderful, hardworking Airmen with a terrible task. They had to generate, mobilize and deploy airmen using spread sheets and backs of napkins.”

After six years, the Air Force was able to grow their technology. In 2011, the Force Generation Center was born.

Over the past year, the FGC has been a crucial part of Air Force missions in the United States. They have sent help to Afghanistan, and consistently transported supplies and resources around the country to fight COVID-19.

“The unprecedented crisis operations supported by FGC to mobilize first 125 Citizen Airmen to New York and New Jersey, and then three weeks later another 149,” Brig. Gen. Scarisbrick explained. “They called us on a Friday afternoon and said ‘How fast can you get these guys in the fight, can you get them there by Sunday?’… No was my answer but this team got them there by Sunday. Now, most recently the FGC has helped source 638 requests for volunteers to support Allies Refuge and Allies Welcomed.”

The Force Generation Center may look like a small office, but the phones are constantly ringing with information about military missions, or special requests from the U.S. Government. The FGC is considered the first line of communication to send help.

Their computers track military flights across the country to ensure that all Airmen are safe. It’s similar to Air Traffic Control at an airport, but with knowledge about what the flights are carrying and what their individual assignments are.

“You bet we’re a ready force that can mobilize and deploy because of the men and women of the force generation center,” said Maj. Gen. Burger.

Gen. Scarisbrick says she hopes the Force can continue serving the nation for the decades to come.

