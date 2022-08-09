Florida man arrested in Monroe County, stolen vehicle recovered

A Florida man faces multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Letroy Mosley (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office got a call from Georgia State Patrol about a stolen vehicle out of Atlanta being located at the Sunoco gas station in High Falls. GSP told the sheriff’s office there was also a gun inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrived and observed a man, 32-year-old Letroy Mosley of Bradenton, Florida, near the stolen vehicle, a brown Kia Soul.

“When approached, the suspect jumped into the vehicle to avoid the deputies,” the release stated. “After several minutes of using loud verbal commands, the suspect exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.”

Mosley was taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as other charges.

