First FM Hispanic radio station in Middle Georgia is live

El Gallo 94.3 hopes to bring something a little different to the community.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The first Hispanic FM radio station is now live across Middle Georgia.

El Gallo 94.3 hopes to bring something a little different to the area with Hispanic music.

“I want my Hispanic community, I want my Latino community to be informed. That’s one thing that I’m very proud of, I want our community to know exactly what’s going on,” said owner of the station Steven Lara.

Lara is originally from California, but he purchased the station to get in touch with the Hispanics in the area.

“I’m excited to help close that gap between the Hispanic community and the Caucasian or African American community.”

According to Lara, there has been a lot of support for the radio station. They’ve also partnered with NotiVision Georgia, to help reach more Spanish speaking people with news.

“Now we have contributions and very easy to see our job here,” said Monica Pirela, owner of NotiVision Georgia.

Pirela has lived in Middle Georgia for about 7 years connecting with the Hispanic community. She says the station is very important to the community.

“It’s going to show what we are doing here because, entertainment, our culture, history.”

The community will soon see the station open it’s doors in Perry.

You can call to request a song at (478)400-9535.