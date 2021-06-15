First ever Perry Juneteenth Festival to be held Saturday

The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the Juneteenth holiday.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Perry is hosting its first ever Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival on Saturday.

The event was started by Councilwoman Bynam Grace. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the Juneteenth holiday.

What you can expect from the festival:

Children’s activities

An African fashion show

Vendors

Dancing and live music

Food trucks

A Covid vaccine clinic

City banners from Black History Month will also be on display. We spoke with Anya Turpin, Special Events Manager for the city of Perry about the event.

“It’s really an opportunity to educate but also just to promote unity and togetherness in Perry. Perry prides itself on being where Georgia comes together so this is just another opportunity to promote that,” Turpin said.

The free event is from noon until 4 p.m. at the Perry Events Center on Macon Road in Perry. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.