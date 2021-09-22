First day of fall will see autumn conditions arrive in Middle GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-A cold front arriving this afternoon will bring and end to the heat and humidity and bring a fall chill to the air.

Today: Fall Begins

It’s another cloudy and humid start around Middle Georgia, but today is the last day of that trend. There will still be heat this afternoon with the summer season coming to an end. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Then, at 3:20 pm this afternoon, summer will officially end and fall will begin. There is a very strong possibility that at that time a line of thunderstorms will be moving though Central GA. These storms are not expected to be severe, however there will be some strong wind gusts with them. These storms are also the sign of the cold front passing, as behind them clouds and moisture will quickly begin to clear out.

All the while the wind will make a noticeable shift: this morning it is warm and moist coming from the southwest. That wind is gentle but humid coming off of the Gulf of Mexico. When the cold front passes, the wind will have shifted to out of the northwest. It will be breezy; gusts of 20+ mph will be possible late this afternoon and evening behind the front. Temperatures will drop quickly as well, as the air brought in with the northwest wind will be cold and dry. Low temperatures overnight will be in the lower 50s across Middle GA.

Tomorrow and Beyond: The Pattern Change

Tomorrow morning will be the first day in several where we wake up and can see the sunrise. There likely will not be a single cloud in the sky in the wake of the cold front. A light jacket out the door is suggested to those who chill easily. The wind will still be blowing from the north-northwest in the cold front’s wake. Temperatures will warm up in the afternoon as sunlight will be abundant. It will certainly feel like the end of September with highs in the upper 70s and relative humidity dropping below 50%. This is the type of weather that will encourage a lot of folks to break out their fall and Halloween decorations, especially over the weekend. It is also great football weather, however this weekend there are no home games in Georgia for UGA, Mercer, or the Falcons. Overnight the skies will remain clear and temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.

This pattern will continue into the weekend, however with each passing day the high and low temperatures will increase by a degree or two around Middle GA. Also, come this weekend some high clouds will begin to fill in. At this time, however, rain chances will remain at a minimum. The next ramp up in rain looks to be sometime during the middle of next week.

