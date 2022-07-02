Fireworks stolen from Milan fire station ahead of Saturday night’s show

Fireworks for Saturday night's Independence Day Celebration in Milan were stolen from the Milan fire station overnight.

MILAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fireworks for Saturday night’s Independence Day Celebration in Milan were stolen from the Milan fire station overnight.

That’s according to the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office, which says the fireworks were stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Mayor Chad Puckett says replacements are on the way, and tonight’s show will go on as planned. According to the event page on Facebook, a parade starts at 6, entertainment starts at 7 and fireworks start at about 9:30.

Call the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 868-6621 if you have any information about the theft.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.