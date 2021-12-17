Firehouse Subs in Macon collecting funds for tornado victims

Each Macon location has a box where you can make a donation.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Firehouse Subs locations in Macon are collecting money to help those impacted by last weekends deadly tornado.

The tornado impacted people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross so far.

Now, with the help of Macon, they’re hoping to collect even more money. Each Macon location has a box where you can make a donation.

Drew Carter, owner and operator of several Firehouse Subs locations, says the community support has been great so far.

“If financial donations is a good means that’s always going to be helpful. Right now you know anytime a disaster happens, finances will help the situation. But at the very least if you don’t have the means to donate financially, just prayers and good thoughts go a long way too,” said Carter.

You have until December 26th to donate in person or online.