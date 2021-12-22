Fire on Vineville Avenue burns up pizza restaurant; no injuries reported

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, Macon-Bibb fire crews responded to a fire in the Greek Corner Pizza restaurant on Vineville Avenue.

Captain Jimmy Hollis with the Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and they’re still looking into where it started. A reporter at the scene says that there was only one person present at the time of the fire, and that the restaurant hadn’t opened for the day. No injuries were reported

The building did suffer some damages on the inside, but none of the structure came down in the process of the fire.