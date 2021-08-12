Finalist picked for Georgia College and State University’s new president

Photo Credit to Georgia College and State University

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As of Thursday August 12, 2021, a finalist has been named for the Georgia College and State University (GCSU) Presidency.

Cathy Cox of Bainbridge, the current dean of Mercer University School of Law, has been announced as the sole finalist for president of GCSU.

According to the news release from the GCSU, Cox’s experience includes 10 years serving as president of Young Harris College where she led the college to a 4-year institution and 8 years serving as Georgia’s first woman elected to Secretary of State.

In the release Cox is also cited to have experience holding the Carl E. Sanders Political Leadership Chair at the University of Georgia School of Law, serving 2 terms in the Georgia House of Representatives, serving as an active member of the State Bar of Georgia, as well as holding many awards such as the Traditions of Excellence Award for General Practice by the State Bar’s General Practice and Trial Section, as well as many more.

Before entering Law School, Cox also worked as a newspaper reporter, then earned a degree in journalism, as well as a degree in agriculture, and practiced law full-time for 10 years in Atlanta and Bainbridge.

Cox is quoted in the release, saying:

“As someone who earned her undergraduate degrees through the University System of Georgia, I know how important it is to give students a strong foundation and the skills they need to help themselves and the state succeed. I am very excited for the chance to build upon Georgia College & State University’s reputation, and work with faculty and staff to create a world-class destination for the liberal arts right here in Georgia.”

The end of the release says the Board of Regents will take action on the position at a future board meeting within 5 days of naming a finalist.