FBI: Reward increased to $15,000 for information on Robins Financial Credit Union armed robbery

The FBI is increasing their reward to $10,000 and Robins Federal Credit Union is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of one suspect who robbed a bank at gunpoint, resulting in the injury to a bank teller.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The FBI and Robins Financial Credit Union are increasing the reward to $15,000 for an armed robbery suspect who has evaded authorities since November 22nd.

Robins Financial Credit Union added $5,000 to the original $10,000 reward offered by the FBI for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the person who robbed the credit union at gunpoint.

According to the FBI, on November 22, 2021, the suspect entered the Robins Financial Credit Union at 853 North Houston Road in Warner Robins, demanded money from the tellers, and fired a pistol, striking a teller.

The suspect in the bank robbery is described as a light-skinned black male with a slender build, approximately five feet five inches tall to five feet seven inches tall, wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, khaki pants, grey shoes, and carrying a black and grey drawstring bag. He escaped in a car stolen from a home on West Imperial Circle, which was later located at the Lake Vista Apartment Complex at 206 Northlake Drive in Warner Robins.

In November 2021, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward, but after several weeks no arrests have been made. If you have information about this armed robbery, you’re asked to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.