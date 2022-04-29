Fatal single car accident on I-16

One person dead, one injured.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An accident on I-16 near Ocmulgee East Boulevard has killed a man and sent his wife to the hospital. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the couple from Mecca Georgia identified as 47 year old Terry Edwards and his wife 51 year old Vickie Edwards lost control of their vehicle around 6am on I-16. The crash killed Terry Edwards, Vickie was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.