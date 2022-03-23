Fatal shooting on Maynard Circle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at 847 Maynard Circle.

According to a press release the shooting happened Tuesday night around 11:20 when 28 year old Quenton Varnard Woodson was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside of the residence.

No other injuries were reported. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.