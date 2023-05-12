Macon community honors fallen law enforcement ahead of National Police Week

In honor of National Police Week, which runs from May 14 through 20, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the community gathered on Friday for the Annual Peace Officers Memorial Day program at Public Safety Park in downtown Macon.

The event paid tribute to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Their names were read, and an honor guard placed roses at the base of their monuments.

“Even here all these many years later, it is our duty to remember their sacrifice and to know their contributions will never be forgotten,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.