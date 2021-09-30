Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale kicks off

You can buy gently used children's clothing, children's shoes, toys, and baby gear at a discounted price.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins began the first day of its Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale.

You can buy gently used children’s clothing, children’s shoes, toys, and baby gear at a discounted price.

Proceeds from the sale benefit different causes. We spoke with a church sale team members, Kristy Yarbrough, about the causes the sale will benefit.

“This year we’re doing Tags of Hope in Macon. Any item that doesn’t sell that is considered a donate item will be going there to help Tags of Hope. But also we’re doing things around our church,” said Yarbrough.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Saturday is their half price sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.