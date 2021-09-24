Fall weather continues Friday

It has been a beautiful day in Middle Georgia, with clear skies and cooler temperatures settling in across the area.



Friday will be another nice day in the area with highs warming to the upper 70s.

High pressure will be keeping sunshine and clear skies through the weekend.

We will slowly be warming into the mid 80s through the weekend, but rain will be holding off until later next week.



A weak cold front will push into our area from the north by the end of next week.

A few showers will be possible, but it doesn’t look like the rain will be sticking around for long.



In general the forecast will be pretty quiet for much of the week, before we get just a chance of some storms by next Thursday.