Fairview Park Hospital reports more than 35 patients died of Covid-19 in August

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Fairview Park Hospital reports more than 35 of its 200 admitted Covid patients died in August.

The hospital says around 90% of the patients who died were unvaccinated. That’s why Fairview Park is encouraging the public to get vaccinated. Hospital leaders strongly encourage the community to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask.

“There’s no vaccine that is 100%,” President and CEO Donald R. Avery said. “None of these vaccines claim to be 100%, but we do know their predictions that their vaccine is successful.”

The hospital encourages those still on the fence about getting the vaccine to base their decision on facts.