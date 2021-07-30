EXPLAINER: Will Georgia evictions rise when moratorium ends?

ATLANTA (AP) — The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Georgia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday.

The U.S. government has set aside more than $1.2 billion for Georgia’s state and local governments to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses. But extensive federal rules have contributed to a slowdown in the flow of money to those in need.

For renters in the Atlanta area, an eviction could be particularly hard. According to Realtor.com, the region has experienced among the steepest spikes in rent in the nation over the past year.