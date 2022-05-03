Eurie Martin’s family hosts vigil on 63rd birthday

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A lot can happen in five years. For Eurie Martin’s family, a lot hasn’t happened to get justice for his untimely death.

On what would have been his 63rd birthday, his sister and other family members came together Monday afternoon to remember Martin.

“He was a kind person, and would do anything for anybody,” said Barbara Evans.

Eurie was walking from Milledgeville to Sandersville on a hot Summer day in 2017, when he stopped to ask for water. A resident in the area called 911 to report a suspicious person asking for water.

Former Washington County deputies Henry Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott responded to that call. They now face multiple charges in the tasing death of Martin.

Eurie’s brother-in-law, Jerry Gilbert Jr., says not having Eurie around for his birthday is difficult. Gilbert says he wants justice for Eurie.

“They didn’t do their job, what they supposed to have done. In that case they should have given him CPR and they didn’t. They just stood around with their arms folded and that was it,” he said.

Eurie’s son says he wasn’t close with his dad, but it’s important for him to advocate for his father until justice is served.

“My dad he walked a long journey and I think he needs justice for his name,” said Joseph Martin.

Leonard Jordan is the Field Lieutenant for the New Order National Human Rights Organization. He’s advocated for Eurie’s family for several years, and continues to fight for them.

“They murdered that man,” he said. “If that wouldn’t have transpired. If they would have let that man go about his business he would have been here today to celebrate his 63rd birthday.”

Following a mistrial in October for the three deputies charged in Martin’s death, the Washington County District Attorney says he referred the case to the State Attorney General’s office in November.

We reached out the State Attorney General’s office. They declined to do an interview with us, but said the case continues to be a top priority and they’re working to find a prosecutor for the case.