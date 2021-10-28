Eurie Martin’s family reacts to mistrial of former Washington County deputies

"I literally cried myself to sleep last night because my heart was so heavy."

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Helen Martin Gilbert is the sister of Eurie Martin. A 9-day-trial of three former Washington County deputies indicted with her brother’s death in 2017, ended in a mistrial.

Henry Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott were charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment in the tasing death of Martin. Family lawyer, Francys Johnson, hopes District Attorney Tripp Fitzner will prosecute the case again to the full extent of the law.

“That means that this prosecutor has to re-present this case,” said Johnson. “And put these gentleman on trial again so that there can be some conclusion to this sad, sad story.”

Leonard Jordan is the Legal Department Chairman for the NAACP in Washington County. He followed the trial from the start, and says he was disappointed by the mistrial.

“I feel that race played a decision, it played a role in that decision as far as the jurors,” said Jordan.

Martin-Gilbert is at a loss for words and doesn’t understand how there wasn’t a guilty verdict. She’s hurt by the fact the deputies charged with Martin’s death can still see their families, but her family can no longer embrace or talk to Eurie anymore.

“They still get to sit down and eat and company and have conversations with their families. We don’t get none of that. I don’t see how they can possibly live with themselves knowing what they did,” said Martin-Gilbert.

We reached out the the Washington County District Attorney’s office for an interview about the case and are waiting to hear back.