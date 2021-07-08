Elsa moves away as rain remains in forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Elsa will move up the east coast over the next 24 hours as we keep rain chances in the forecast.

TODAY.

Although Tropical Storm Elsa is moving away, we will not be getting rid of the rain. Today, under a partly sunny sky, we will see temperatures climb to near 90° across Middle Georgia. Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder can be expected during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of those showers will linger into the night where temperatures will fall into the low 70’s.

TOMORROW.

We will wrap up another work week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back in the 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Our typical summertime pattern will be in play this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the afternoon before the activity slows down after sunset. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s for the extended period. The back end of the 7 day forecast looks quieter with only an isolated rain chance Monday through Wednesday.

