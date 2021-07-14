Eastman railroad crossing to have detour for 2 days

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city limits railroad crossing at the intersection of State Route 46 and 5th Avenue in Eastman will be closed to traffic July 15 and 16.

Norfolk Southern will be repairing rail damage at this location as well as reworking the area for a smoother ride. They expect that the work will be completed before the close of business on Friday.

The signed detour route uses Foster St. and 4th Avenue to reconnect to State Route 46. Local traffic should have several options to avoid the closure as the official detour is being made for large trucks specifically.