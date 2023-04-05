Easter Events in Middle Georgia 2023

(41NBC/WMGT) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching, and many are celebrating the weekend with special church services, egg hunts and more! Check our list here to see what there is to do around the community this coming weekend.

-First Baptist Church of Centerville’s “Living Last Supper”

Easter Sunday, April 9th, 2023

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Dramatic performance recreating the famous painting by Leonardo Da Vinci with actors portraying Jesus Christ and his disciples at their final meal before the Crucifixion.

More details here: https://www.41nbc.com/first-baptist-church-of-centerville-living-last-supper-performance/

-Eggciting Adventure: Dinosaur and Character Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at Wellston Center in Warner Robins

Sessions starting 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet your favorite princesses and superheroes, and hang out with some dinosaurs

Info on tickets and more: https://www.facebook.com/events/3405080003101936?ref=newsfeed

-The Mighty Rock’s 39th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Day

Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at Central City Park in Macon

Runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1336131967176542

-Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Festival

Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at Houston County Galleria in Centerville

Starts at 12 p.m.

Free family fun– music, popcorn, cotton candy, balloon twisting, egg hunt, and special mall prizes.

More details here: https://stepoutside.org/event/easter-eggstravaganza-egg-hunt-and-festival-2023-04-08-centerville-ga.html

-Downtown Macon Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Friday, April 7th, 2023 in Macon

Starts at NewTown Macon’s family fun zone in Third Street Park between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Follow clues through downtown businesses to find the golden egg and earn a chance to win an inflatable pool and accessories.

For more info, read here: https://allevents.in/macon/downtown-macon-easter-egg-scavenger-hunt/200024277491844

-Easter Brunch with Page House Bed and Breakfast

Sunday, April 9th, 2023 in Dublin

Runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a full menu for Easter Brunch

For more details, check here: https://www.visitdublinga.org/events/page-house-dinners/

–