Easter Events in Middle Georgia 2023

Haley Janes,
Mgn 1280x720 30405p00 Ykdrj

(41NBC/WMGT) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching, and many are celebrating the weekend with special church services, egg hunts and more! Check our list here to see what there is to do around the community this coming weekend.

-First Baptist Church of Centerville’s “Living Last Supper”

-Eggciting Adventure: Dinosaur and Character Egg Hunt

-The Mighty Rock’s 39th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Day

-Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Festival

-Downtown Macon Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt 

-Easter Brunch with Page House Bed and Breakfast

Categories: Featured, Local News

Related

Recipe Concepts