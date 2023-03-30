First Baptist Church of Centerville to stage ‘The Living Last Supper’ performance

A Middle Georgia church is bringing a famous painting to life with live actors portraying Jesus Christ and his disciples.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – First Baptist Church of Centerville is preparing to stage a dramatic performance of “The Living Last Supper,” a recreation of the famous painting by Leonardo Da Vinci. The production will feature live actors portraying Jesus Christ and his disciples at their final meal before the Crucifixion.

According to Pastor Don Feezer, this will be the first time the church has put on the performance. He anticipates a large turnout for the event.

“I know our people are excited about it,” Feezer said. “I know our people are inviting a lot of people, and that’s really what it’s all about. At the Easter season, we want people to hear about Jesus, and we want as many people as can to do that, so this is a great opportunity for our people to invite others to come and be a part.”

“The Living Last Supper” will be performed twice, with the first showing scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by a second performance on Easter Sunday, also at First Baptist Church of Centerville. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat. Both performances are free and open to the public.