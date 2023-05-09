East Dublin man arrested, charged with murder of Warner Robins woman

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A 26-year-old man from East Dublin has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses in connection with the death of 22-year-old Ericia Avyana Smith, of Warner Robins.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tahvien Dewberry was taken into custody on Monday, after the GBI was requested by the East Dublin Police Department to investigate Smith’s death. She was found stabbed to death at 805 Soperton Avenue, Lot 1 in East Dublin, when police and sheriff’s officers were dispatched to the address.

Dewberry has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988.