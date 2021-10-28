E.coli investigation underway after Georgia National Fair

photo courtesy of MGN

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State health officials identified 4 cases of E.coli in children who attended the Georgia National Fair.

The North Central Health District and the Department of Public Health are working with fair employees to investigate.

The cases are in children who live across the state, and each of them attended the fair. All 4 cases include STEC infection, and 3 of the 4 children have been hospitalized. Specifically, 1 of the cases is confirmed ‘0157:H7’.

Common symptoms of STEC include:

stomach cramps

diarrhea

vomiting

mild fever

If you attended the Georgia National Fair October 7-17, complete this survey to assist epidemiologists during their investigation:

Click here to take E.coli survey.