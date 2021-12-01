Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation awards Jay’s Hope Foundation $10,000

It's Giving Tuesday, and one organization is giving hope to children battling cancer.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — It’s Giving Tuesday, and one organization is giving hope to children battling cancer.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which focuses on helping children who are sick, decided to donate $10,000 to the Jay’s Hope Foundation.

Jazmine Rozier, the Associate Field Marketing Manager with Dunkin’, says she is from Macon and knows how much the Jay’s Hope Foundation does for children in the community.

“What better way could we show our appreciation and gratitude for our local members of our community than by giving them a check to do what they do best,” she said.

Dunkin is not only spreading joy in Middle Georgia this holiday sesaon, but also across the U.S.

Jay’s Hope Foundation was established 15 years ago with a focus on on helping to improve the life of children battling cancer.

“We depend on community support to help our ministry and our services here at the Jay’s Hope Foundation,” Development Director Christie Johnson said. “So Giving Tuesday is a big deal for us because the community comes together to support us. Getting a donation like this, and it’s first thing in the morning, it really kicks the day off right.”

Johnson says they strive to help children feel normal, so that’s why the money they received will go towards doing just that.

“It’s for our upcoming Camp Hope for kids with cancer which happens every June,” she said. “It’s a week-long day camp for all of our childhood cancer patients and their siblings. We usually have about 150 kiddos that come and hang out, do crafts, do science.”

The foundation says with the support from Dunkin’, its goal is to continue offering help to families in need.

Rozier says many children are going through a tough time battling cancer, so they want to do what they can to help.

“They’re touching real people, and it’s really no greater feeling, and we’re coming off of Thanksgiving, and what better way to show our thanks.”

Dunkin’ says it’s hoping to bring a smile to many children in Middle Georgia this Giving Tuesday.

If you would like to support the Jay’s Hope Foundation, click here.