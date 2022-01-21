Dublin VA Hospital adding women’s health care and primary care building

Proposed rendering of future building

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Hospital is adding a women’s health care and primary care building.

The building will be almost 30,000 sq. feet and will include new and enhanced space for the existing primary care clinic.

The building is estimated to cost between $16 million and $17 million.



The Head of Engineering for the Dublin VA hospital, Frederick Williams, says this will help cut down the distance patients have to walk.

“The way we’re set up right now, large expansive foot print, a lot of times our veterans have to walk significant distances,” he said. ” So our overall goal within our facility plan is to attempt to minimize the amount of travel our veterans have see patient care.”

The project will include a new road and a 100-space parking lot.

Construction is expected to take about two years, and the building is expected to open in April 2023.