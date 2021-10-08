Dublin teen killed in shooting Thursday night

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday night, October 7, around 10:45 p.m., Dublin police officers received a call concerning a person who was lying by the road on S. Jefferson Street.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman tells 41NBC that upon the police’s arrival, they found 18 year-old Patrick Lewis deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest. Chatman also reports that Lewis’ 20 year-old cousin, Jmarcus Lewis, was shot in the leg as well.

According to the Dublin police, a car had pulled up to the two, and it was reported that people had heard shots.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information concerning what happened is urged to call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.