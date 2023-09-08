Dublin paramedic saying ‘thank you’ to surgeon who saved his life

Forrest Jones was shocked when he discovered blockages in three major arteries of his heart, but he says the fear quickly went away after he connected with Dr. Richard Harvey.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday is National Grateful Patient Day, and a Dublin paramedic is saying “thank you” to the heart surgeon who saved his life.

Forrest Jones is no stranger to saving lives. As a paramedic, he says it’s part of his job.

But Jones didn’t his life would need to be saved one day.

“We really had no idea that I had anything wrong,” Jones said.

What started out as headaches and fatigue raised concern for Jones after his blood pressure and stress test results came back.

His primary care provider performed a heart catheterization and discovered blockages in three major arteries of Jones’ heart.

“We really thought, at worst, maybe a stint,” he said. “It’s probably gonna be nothing, but that was not the case.”

Jones was referred to heart surgeon Dr. Richard Harvey of Piedmont Macon Medical Center for bypass surgery.

Jones and his wife Allyson, who is a registered nurse, were both scared, but the fear quickly went away thanks to Dr. Harvey’s bedside manner.

“He just has a way of connecting with you and really putting you at ease,” Allyson said. “Even though Forrest had this major surgery, we just had a peace about it that we were in good hands.”

Dr. Harvey says he performs 250 to 300 surgeries each year and approaches every conversation with a patient with the goal of reducing their anxiety.

“If you talk to the patient as they’re a person and answer their questions in an honest way and a compassionate way, that alleviates a lot of the anxiety about it,” Dr. Harvey explained.

When it was time for the surgery, Allyson says she received frequent updates on Forrest’s condition to reassure her that things were going well.

Forrest says he feels blessed to have recovered from his surgery and is thankful to everyone who helped him along the way.

“Had I just continued to say, ‘Oh it’s fine. I don’t need that heart cath, I don’t need that stress test or whatever,’ then I probably wouldn’t be sitting here,” Forrest said.

For Dr. Harvey, helping his patients through a difficult time in their lives and seeing their recovery is what makes his job rewarding.

“I’ve always loved doing this, and I do enjoy helping people,” Dr. Harvey said. “So this is just kind of my calling, my path.”

Dr. Harvey encourages anyone who may be experiencing abnormal symptoms to talk with their healthcare provider.

Forrest Jones says he’s had a smooth recovery process and is set to return to work within a few weeks.