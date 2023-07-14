Dublin High School JROTC Program earns distinguished honors in Georgia

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program at Dublin High School is honing students’ life skills with a particular focus on communication, preparing them for success in life.

“We teach them a lot on communication,”program instructor Lt. Col. Greg Bailey said. “Because without good communication in life, you’re not gonna be successful at all.”

The Dublin High School JROTC program stands as one of only two schools in Georgia to have been honored with both a silver star and distinguished unit merit, which is recognition of their dedication to mentoring students and commitment to community service.

Students like Maridel Hidalgo credit the program for making a significant positive impact on their lives.

“I’ve learned so many life skills from JROTC,” Hidalgo said. “I’ve learned decision-making skills, time management, communication, leadership skills. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for JROTC.”