Dublin City Schools to require masks

Thursday morning, July 29, the Dublin City School System (DCS) announced that they will be requiring masks for all students and staff for the beginning of the 2021 school year.

The news release from the DCS said that after discussions with the director of the South Central Health District, principals, local governance teams and more, they have decided to follow the updated guidance from the CDC in an effort to promote safety and preserve in-person learning.

The release states that masks will not be required during outdoor activities but social distancing will be expected.

COVID-19 Case statistics in Georgia are also cited in the release, talking about how Georgia’s cases have gone from a little over 1,500 cases to almost 10,000 in the last month alone.

Dr. Fred Williams, the Superintendent of DCS said this in accordance to the masking policy:

“In person instruction is the best path to high achievement and success” and “our hope is by being proactive rather than reactive we can continue in that direction.”

It was also said in the release that masking policies will be revisited every 9 weeks.