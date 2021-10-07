Dublin City Schools student reports classmate with gun in act of “quick thinking”

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools posted a release Thursday afternoon detailing how a student’s “quick thinking” helped law authorities recover a gun from a student without incident.

According to the release, a Hillcrest Elementary student saw a classmate bring a firearm to the bus stop Thursday morning. The elementary student reported what they saw, and the firearm was recovered without a hitch. The Dublin Police Department is investigating the situation.

Tim Chatman, the Chief of Police in Dublin, told 41NBC that the report came in around 7:51 a.m., and that the male juvenile with the gun is being charged with possession of a gun on school property, and possession of a gun by a minor. Chatman says that an investigation as to how the juvenile got the gun is underway.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams had this to say:

“We always say, ‘See something, say something,’ and in this case we are grateful that one of our students spoke up,”

Williams also expressed that he was thankful that nobody got hurt, and urged parents to be mindful of their children when they leave home.