Dublin City Schools removes mask mandate for ‘foreseeable future’

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin City School Board voted Monday night to remove the district’s current mask mandate and make masks optional for “the foreseeable future.”

The board added an amendment that will allow Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams to reinstate the mask mandate, following a polling of the board, “should the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area begin to surge again,” a district release said.

The motion goes into effect immediately.

“Mask mandates have proven effective in the mitigation of COVID-19 cases among our students and staff,” Williams said. “But upon the advisement of South Central Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Craft, we felt that this move best reflects the data and the science we have right now. Should that information change, we will be ready to adjust accordingly.”

