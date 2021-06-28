Dublin 12-year-old being charged in brother’s death

A Laurens County 12-year-old is being charged in connection to the shooting death of his brother.

That’s according to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, who says 13-year-old Travion D. Wright was killed Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.

Wright’s 12-year-old brother is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say the 12-year-old initially said Wright was shot during a drive-by shooting, but the investigation revealed that was not the case.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Mimosa Drive.

Dublin Police are still investigating.