Drying out and warming up for second half of week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Drier conditions and warmer temperatures move in for the end of the work week.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will be back in the middle 90’s. It is going to feel like the triple digits at time so make sure to avoid the peak heating hours of the day. A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening but many will stay dry. Tonight, a few clouds will hang around as temperatures fall back into the low and middle 70’s.

NEXT TWO DAYS.

The sun will be out in full force tomorrow as temperatures soar to near 100° all across the region. A shower or two is possible, but majority of the area will stay dry. It is going to be even hotter on Friday with widespread triple digits in the forecast. This heat needs to be taken very seriously. Make sure you are taking breaks and staying hydrated if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

A few showers are in the forecast for the weekend with better rain chances early next week. The heat will back off heading into early next week and high temperatures will only make it into the low 90’s.

